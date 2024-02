Glanbia (OTCMKTS:GLAPY) Sets New 12-Month High at $84.00

Shares of Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $84.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.00.

Glanbia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.62.

Glanbia Company Profile

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

