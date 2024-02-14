Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Global Payments has raised its dividend by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years. Global Payments has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Global Payments to earn $11.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Global Payments Stock Performance

Shares of GPN stock traded up $2.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $139.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,680,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950,274. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.89. The stock has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $139.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 27,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.2% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

