Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.54-$11.70 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $11.76. Global Payments also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.540-11.700 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Evercore ISI raised Global Payments from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.43. 1,655,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,993. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $138.33.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Global Payments will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Payments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 53.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Further Reading

