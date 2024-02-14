Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Global X Metaverse ETF (NASDAQ:VR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 70.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NASDAQ VR traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $25.55. 905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203. Global X Metaverse ETF has a 12 month low of $20.38 and a 12 month high of $26.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 million, a PE ratio of -12.30 and a beta of -1.52.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Global X Metaverse ETF’s dividend payout ratio is -78.37%.
The Global X Metaverse ETF (VR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Global X Metaverse index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 40 global companies that derive revenue from or have primary business operations associated with the Metaverse. VR was launched on Apr 26, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
