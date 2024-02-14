GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 3.5% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,926,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VDE traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $115.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 792,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,590. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $104.17 and a twelve month high of $131.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.67.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

