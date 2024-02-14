GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 10,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 80,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,856,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded up $3.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $234.22. The stock had a trading volume of 559,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,668. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $236.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $229.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

