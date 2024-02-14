GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Has $18.14 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.15% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $18,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 22,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,634 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 9,831.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 58,986 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 14,981.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 704.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 16,895 shares in the last quarter.

STIP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 737,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,470. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.27 and a 12-month high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

