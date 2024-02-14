GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.9% of GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.42. 7,007,116 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $168.19 and a twelve month high of $193.18.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

