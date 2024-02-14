GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 2,883 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,883 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 68,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,009,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,011. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $50.98 and a 1-year high of $71.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

