GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) PT Raised to $130.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GDDY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded GoDaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of GoDaddy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of GoDaddy stock traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $109.45. 2,037,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,811. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day moving average of $88.29. GoDaddy has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $113.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85 and a beta of 1.12.

In other GoDaddy news, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,173,997.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total transaction of $34,962.66. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,214.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total value of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 153,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,173,997.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,797 shares of company stock worth $6,116,228. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,202,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,131,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GoDaddy by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,522,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,233 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP increased its holdings in GoDaddy by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,233,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 9.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,360,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,713,000 after purchasing an additional 561,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 517.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,125,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,311,000 after buying an additional 5,133,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

