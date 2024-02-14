goeasy (TSE:GSY) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$193.00 to C$195.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. goeasy traded as high as C$169.35 and last traded at C$169.35, with a volume of 87418 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$157.21.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$151.00 to C$166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of goeasy from C$193.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$145.00 to C$170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of goeasy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$160.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$180.33.

Get goeasy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GSY

Insider Activity at goeasy

goeasy Stock Up 7.5 %

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.50, for a total transaction of C$387,600.00. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$133.70. The stock has a market cap of C$2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 27.82, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 271.60.

goeasy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.38%.

About goeasy

(Get Free Report)

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services under the easyhome, easyfinancial, and LendCare brands to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. It offers unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; home equity secured instalment loans and automotive vehicle financing; and loans to finance the purchase of retail goods, powersports and recreational vehicles, home improvement projects, and healthcare related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.