Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 30000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Goldcliff Resource Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.10, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.08.

About Goldcliff Resource

Goldcliff Resource Corporation engages in the acquisition and exploration and evaluation assets company in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in Ainsworth, Panorama Ridge, Rand, Kettle Valley, and Aurora West Properties. It also holds interest in the Nevada Rand project situated in Mineral County.

