Grammer (ETR:GMM) Trading Up 1%

Shares of Grammer AG (ETR:GMM – Get Free Report) rose 1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €10.20 ($10.97) and last traded at €10.20 ($10.97). Approximately 1,472 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 18,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.10 ($10.86).

Grammer Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is €12.13. The firm has a market cap of $149.10 million, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.77.

Grammer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grammer AG engages in the development, production, and sale of components and systems for automotive interiors worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Automotive and Commercial Vehicles. The Automotive division supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, interior components and operating elements, and thermoplastic solutions to automotive OEMs and their system suppliers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grammer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grammer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.