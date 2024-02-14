Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Down 12.0% in January

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 273,700 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 311,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Great Ajax Trading Up 1.8 %

AJX stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.60. 39,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,212. The company has a market capitalization of $126.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Great Ajax has a fifty-two week low of $4.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.64.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on AJX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities cut shares of Great Ajax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Institutional Trading of Great Ajax

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Great Ajax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,051,000. EMG Holdings L.P. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 608.3% in the fourth quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 1,940,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,285,000 after buying an additional 1,666,666 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Great Ajax in the third quarter worth $1,817,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 25.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,315,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 269,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 67.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 623,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,309,000 after buying an additional 251,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

(Get Free Report)

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a mortgage real estate investment trust. It acquires re-performing and non-performing loans; acquires or originates small balance commercial mortgage loans that are secured by multi-family residential and commercial mixed use retail/residential properties; and invests in single-family and smaller commercial properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.