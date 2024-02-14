Grin (GRIN) Trading 19.9% Lower Over Last Week

Grin (GRIN) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 19.9% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0693 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,372.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.21 or 0.00533126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00134527 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00051570 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007918 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00242382 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $81.82 or 0.00156222 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000447 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

