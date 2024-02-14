Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Short Interest Up 19.2% in January

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,000 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the January 15th total of 86,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 227.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 21.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $274.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

NYSE ASR traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $297.53. 46,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,954. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $283.81 and a 200 day moving average of $257.91. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $165.00 and a 12-month high of $317.94. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

