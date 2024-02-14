Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $13.38

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.38 and traded as high as $14.13. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 958,800 shares traded.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.99.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.95%.

Insider Activity at Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional Trading of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund news, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Randall C. Barnes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,849 shares in the company, valued at $215,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

