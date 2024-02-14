Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.43

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.74. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 68,261 shares trading hands.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 165,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust in the 1st quarter worth $210,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 213,266 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 21,598 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,563 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,138,000 after acquiring an additional 17,976 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

