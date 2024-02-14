Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.43

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.43 and traded as high as $16.74. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust shares last traded at $16.60, with a volume of 68,261 shares trading hands.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.72.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a boost from Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile
Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.
