GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 217.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 58.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 240.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

