GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.09%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. GXO Logistics updated its FY24 guidance to $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.700-2.900 EPS.
GXO Logistics Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE GXO traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.77. The company had a trading volume of 461,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,236. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.12. GXO Logistics has a 12 month low of $43.57 and a 12 month high of $67.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics
In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $612,086.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GXO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.17.
View Our Latest Stock Report on GXO
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GXO Logistics
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.