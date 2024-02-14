Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.92 ($18.19) and last traded at €16.92 ($18.19). 23,658 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 117,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at €16.74 ($18.00).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €15.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.06.

About Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a port and transport logistics company in Germany, rest of European Union, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia, as well as in Trieste, Italy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.