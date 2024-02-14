Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) Trading 1.3% Higher

Hannover Rück SE (FRA:HNR1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €230.00 ($247.31) and last traded at €230.00 ($247.31). 50,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €227.00 ($244.09).
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €221.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €211.03.
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.
