Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 2.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 8,500,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,104. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.