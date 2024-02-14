Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Bought by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties makes up about 2.1% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the second quarter worth about $12,864,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 83.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently commented on PEAK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas raised Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Healthpeak Properties stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.86. 8,500,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,992,104. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.24 and a 1-year high of $26.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.79.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $553.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.77 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.12%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 214.29%.
Healthpeak Properties Company Profile
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
