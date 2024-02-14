Hedera (HBAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.77 Billion

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Hedera has a market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $63.41 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for about $0.0821 or 0.00000159 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hedera has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00081360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00026156 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019714 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00006402 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00007032 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000809 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,667,358,352 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,667,358,352.396515 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.08217894 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 216 active market(s) with $62,419,088.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.