HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Trading Down 1.1%

HelloFresh SE (ETR:HFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as €12.73 ($13.69) and last traded at €12.81 ($13.77). 683,382 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,926% from the average session volume of 33,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.95 ($13.92).

HelloFresh Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €13.58 and its 200 day moving average is €20.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

HelloFresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE, together with its subsidiaries, delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. The company has operations in the United States, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Germany, France, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Switzerland, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom.

