Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Henderson Opportunities Trust Trading Down 3.1 %

HOT opened at GBX 957.18 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 990.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 953.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 845 ($10.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,205 ($15.22). The firm has a market cap of £75.62 million, a P/E ratio of -458.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Henderson Opportunities Trust alerts:

Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.