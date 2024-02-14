Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 13 Per Share

Henderson Opportunities Trust plc (LON:HOT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Henderson Opportunities Trust’s previous dividend of $7.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Trading Down 3.1 %
HOT opened at GBX 957.18 ($12.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 990.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 953.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.87. Henderson Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 845 ($10.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,205 ($15.22). The firm has a market cap of £75.62 million, a P/E ratio of -458.83 and a beta of 1.22.
Henderson Opportunities Trust Company Profile
