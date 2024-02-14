Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,790 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EA. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.11. The company had a trading volume of 999,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,365. The stock has a market cap of $37.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $143.47.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.14%.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In other news, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 4,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.84, for a total value of $666,684.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,031 shares of company stock worth $3,575,663 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

