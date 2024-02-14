Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Acquires Shares of 2,553 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company's stock, valued at $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,899 shares of company stock worth $10,732,838. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Moderna Stock Down 0.0 %
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
