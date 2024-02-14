Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $246,000 in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after purchasing an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXC shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,326,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,738,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $34.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.35 and a 52-week high of $43.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

