Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $505,000 in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,154 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,119,116,000 after purchasing an additional 482,857 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,343,304 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $854,248,000 after purchasing an additional 715,850 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,097,464 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $535,923,000 after purchasing an additional 96,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.56.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 178,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.19, for a total value of $47,864,942.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 866,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,358,475.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $368.25. 1,551,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,273,065. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.10. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $116.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 209.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

