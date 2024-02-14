Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Invests $687,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,523 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 37.5% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 77.5% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 750 shares of company stock worth $73,308 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $93.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,044,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,417,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $96.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 50.76%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBUX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.43.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

