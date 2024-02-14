Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after buying an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,103,000 after purchasing an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,340,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,033,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,826,000 after purchasing an additional 75,124 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,178,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,487,785. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.38 and a 1-year high of $96.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.49.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.73%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.73.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

