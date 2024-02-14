Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Purchases Shares of 508 IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 39,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,170,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,590,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 90,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,755,000 after buying an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $962,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IDXX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.50.

IDXX stock traded up $2.83 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.49. 109,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,642. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $542.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $491.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.18, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $372.50 and a 52-week high of $579.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 23,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.01, for a total value of $13,296,053.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,939,557.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,288 shares of company stock worth $34,600,528 over the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

