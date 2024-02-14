Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes $274,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in Kraft Heinz by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.60.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 6.3 %

Kraft Heinz stock traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 10,822,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,789. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $41.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.99 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.12%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $4,999,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,717,702.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

