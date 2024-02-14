Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. Takes $820,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded up $2.58 on Wednesday, reaching $152.62. The stock had a trading volume of 3,666,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,348,682. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $157.98. The stock has a market cap of $170.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 46.38%.

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 3,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $402,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,690 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

