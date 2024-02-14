HNI Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:HNI)

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd.

HNI has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years. HNI has a payout ratio of 39.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect HNI to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.5%.

NYSE:HNI traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 501,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI has a twelve month low of $24.60 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HNI in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in HNI by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 53.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of HNI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HNI. TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

