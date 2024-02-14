Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Shares Down 0.9%

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 288 ($3.64) and last traded at GBX 288.50 ($3.64). Approximately 709,592 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 655,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 291 ($3.68).

BOWL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 400 ($5.05) to GBX 410 ($5.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 292.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 261.46. The stock has a market cap of £539.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,572.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.27 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $3.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hollywood Bowl Group’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

In related news, insider Laurence Keen sold 53,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £159,777.09 ($201,789.71). In related news, insider Laurence Keen sold 53,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £159,777.09 ($201,789.71). Also, insider Peter Boddy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.66), for a total transaction of £87,000 ($109,876.23). Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

