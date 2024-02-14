Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Given Outperform Rating at Robert W. Baird

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $370.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.52.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $357.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,185. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $274.26 and a 1 year high of $368.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $356.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.40.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 24,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 273,192 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Home Depot by 215.3% during the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 58,172 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,157,000 after buying an additional 39,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

