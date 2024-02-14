Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Director Sells $5,028,345.00 in Stock

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Darius Adamczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $194.87. 2,115,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,354,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

