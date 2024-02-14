Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.12

Shares of Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.12 and traded as high as $25.57. Hooker Furnishings shares last traded at $25.22, with a volume of 38,796 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hooker Furnishings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Get Hooker Furnishings alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hooker Furnishings

Hooker Furnishings Stock Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $263.23 million, a P/E ratio of -32.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average is $21.14.

Hooker Furnishings (NASDAQ:HOFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.39. Hooker Furnishings had a positive return on equity of 4.64% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hooker Furnishings Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hooker Furnishings’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Hooker Furnishings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -122.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hooker Furnishings by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,899,000 after buying an additional 27,647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 790,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,756,000 after purchasing an additional 459,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,529,000 after purchasing an additional 155,186 shares in the last quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Azarias Capital Management L.P. now owns 507,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hooker Furnishings by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 363,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 29,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hooker Furnishings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hooker Furnishings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.