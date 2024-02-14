Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $65.00 at Robert W. Baird

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $61.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.93.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HWM

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of HWM traded up $0.90 on Wednesday, reaching $62.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,833,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $508,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 118.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,239,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,184,620 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Howmet Aerospace by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,086,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635,894 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,056,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5,231.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,738,000 after buying an additional 1,545,570 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.