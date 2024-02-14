HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.480-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $596.0 million-$598.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.3 million. HubSpot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.860-6.940 EPS.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $26.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $630.06. 891,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,393. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $356.07 and a 12-month high of $660.00. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of -167.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $573.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $515.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on HubSpot from $568.00 to $539.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $540.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $630.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $598.50.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,368,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,328,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.99, for a total value of $3,960,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 554,450 shares in the company, valued at $258,368,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,036 shares of company stock worth $22,404,275. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 515 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HubSpot by 24.7% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 12,170 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.