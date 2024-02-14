Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.
Hyliion Stock Up 19.4 %
Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,978. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hyliion Company Profile
Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.
