Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), Yahoo Finance reports. Hyliion had a negative return on equity of 32.62% and a negative net margin of 7,004.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS.

Hyliion Stock Up 19.4 %

Shares of HYLN stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $1.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,688,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,978. Hyliion has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $242.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert M. Knight, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 176,435 shares in the company, valued at $100,567.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hyliion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hyliion by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,127,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,936,000 after acquiring an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,149,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,130,000 after buying an additional 342,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,164,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,284,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 550.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,932,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,990,000 after buying an additional 2,481,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 7.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,707,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,521,000 after buying an additional 198,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

Featured Articles

