Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.06

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $44.06 and last traded at $43.90, with a volume of 187135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.44.

ICHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICHR. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Ichor by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ichor by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ichor by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

