ICON (ICX) Price Hits $0.23

ICON (ICX) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $225.55 million and approximately $5.23 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ICON has traded 6% higher against the US dollar.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 979,680,352 coins and its circulating supply is 979,680,316 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 979,607,003.5148463 with 979,631,649.3946972 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.22490788 USD and is down -1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $4,812,710.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

