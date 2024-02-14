iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) Short Interest Down 16.8% in January

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the January 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iHuman

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iHuman stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman Stock Performance

IH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 1,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,709. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.83. The stock has a market cap of $122.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.47. iHuman has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

iHuman ( NYSE:IH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. iHuman had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 17.78%.

Separately, TheStreet raised iHuman from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iHuman

About iHuman

(Get Free Report)

iHuman Inc provides intellectual development products to individual users, kindergartens, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman ABC, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Thinking, iHuman Books, iHuman Stories, iHuman Reading, iHumanpedia, iHuman Kids Workout, iHuman Coding, iHuman Fun Idioms, iHuman Little Artists, iHuman Writing, iHuman Fantastic Friends, and iHuman Readers; bekids Coding, bekids Coloring, bekids Science, bekids Reading, bekids Puzzle, bekids Academy, and Gogo Town; and Aha World, an open-ended interactive app that nurtures a desire for discovery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.