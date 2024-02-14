Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Announces Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports.

Immunovant Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 267,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $45.58.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Insider Activity at Immunovant

In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,201,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,699,000 after buying an additional 264,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 27.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,967,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,538,000 after purchasing an additional 854,662 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 281.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 761.2% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,291,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Immunovant by 11.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 121,805 shares in the last quarter. 42.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

View Our Latest Report on IMVT

About Immunovant

(Get Free Report)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.