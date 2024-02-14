Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Announces Earnings Results

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports.
Shares of Immunovant stock traded up $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $37.35. 267,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,286. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 0.70. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $45.58.
In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eva Renee Barnett sold 4,055 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total transaction of $132,922.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 326,865 shares in the company, valued at $10,714,634.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 16,217 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $531,593.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 948,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,092,125.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,624 shares of company stock worth $1,248,375. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several brokerages have weighed in on IMVT. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Friday, January 12th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Immunovant from $28.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Immunovant from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.
Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.
