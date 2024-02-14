Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $3,144,000.00 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $3,144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,243,247.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impinj alerts:

On Tuesday, January 16th, Hussein Mecklai sold 325 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $26,367.25.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19.

Impinj Stock Performance

Shares of Impinj stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.28. The stock had a trading volume of 473,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,081. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.69. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a current ratio of 8.09.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,241,000 after buying an additional 9,315 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 58,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PI. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PI

Impinj Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.