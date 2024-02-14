InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Trading Down 2.5%

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.00 and last traded at $23.07. 782,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,595,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet cut shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.83.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.22.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.77 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of InMode by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 142,039 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 10,944 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of InMode by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 10,869 shares during the last quarter. Doma Perpetual Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,991,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of InMode by 497.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 117,374 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,610,000 after buying an additional 97,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of InMode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

