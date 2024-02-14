Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LOUP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.99 and last traded at $46.15. 20,644 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average session volume of 10,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.31.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.89 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator Deepwater Frontier Tech ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Loup Frontier Tech ETF (LOUP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Loup Frontier Tech index. The fund tracks an index of developed- and emerging-market stocks that are influencing the future of technology. Holdings are selected by fundamental criteria and equally weighted in two tiers.

