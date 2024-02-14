Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) fell 0.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.88 and last traded at $28.88. 91 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $28.93.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at $454,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,770,000.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.